Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
UK

We must not "pitchfork away" every Chinese investment, says UK PM

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not want to drive Chinese investment away from Britain because of “anti-China spirit”, when asked whether the sale of a semiconductor producer would go ahead to Chinese-owned Nexperia.

“I want to make a very, very important point because ... I do not want us, and I do not want anti-China spirit to lead to us trying to pitchfork away ... every investment from China into this country,” he told a parliamentary committee.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up