Chinese embassy in UK: Don't underestimate our strong will defend our interests

FILE PHOTO: A worker adjusts British and China (R) national flags on display for a signing ceremony at the seventh UK-China Economic and Financial Dialogue "Roundtable on Public-Private Partnerships" at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should not underestimate China’s willingness to defend its interests, an official from the Chinese embassy told BBC radio on Thursday when asked about possible British sanctions.

“It is our firm willingness to safeguard our interest at any cost. And don’t underestimate our strong will defend our interests, as well as our dignity,” the embassy’s Charges d’Affaires Yang Xiaoguang told the BBC.