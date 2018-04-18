FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 7:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada tells Britain it can pursue trade deal quickly after Brexit - May's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Canada and Britain will be able to quickly pursue a new trade deal after Brexit, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau told British counterpart Theresa May at a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, according to May’s office.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the gardens of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, April 18, 2018. Jack Taylor/Pool via Reuters

“Prime Minister Trudeau said he believed that, post-Brexit, the UK and Canada governments would be able to move in rapid fashion towards a new trade deal that will be particularly beneficial to both countries,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said in a statement.

“They agreed the bilateral trade and investment relationship would continue to go from strength to strength.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Alison Williams

