UK's COVID R rate rises to between 1.1 and 1.3

FILE PHOTO: A soldier wearing a protective face mask stands near a sign at the entrance of a testing centre, as Blackburn with Darwen Council imposes local restrictions in an effort to avoid a local lockdown being forced upon the area, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Blackburn, Britain, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s estimated COVID-19 reproduction “R” number has increased again to between 1.1 and 1.3, the Government Office for Science said on Wednesday, indicating that the virus was continuing to spread.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said on Saturday that a new more infectious variant of the virus could increase the R rate by 0.4 or more.

The daily growth rate is now between +1% and +6%, meaning the number of infections is estimated to be increasing by between 1% and 6% every day.