London police chief backs her officers over action to disperse mourners

FILE PHOTO: Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick leaves after a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street in London, Britain August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - London police chief Cressida Dick said on Sunday she was not considering resigning and backed her officers after criticism of how they dispersed mourners at a vigil for a murdered woman on Saturday evening.

“We’re still in a pandemic, unlawful gatherings are unlawful gatherings, officers have to take action if people are putting themselves massively at risk,” Dick told reporters.

Asked if she was considering resigning, she said: “No, I’m not.”