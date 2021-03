FILE PHOTO: The Union Jack is seen flying while a British nuclear Astute-class submarine HMS Ambush (Bottom) is seen docked in a port while it is repaired after it was involved in a "glancing collision" with a merchant vessel off the coast of the peninsula of Gibraltar on Wednesday, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

(Reuters) - The British government is set to increase the number of nuclear warheads that it can stockpile, The Telegraph's Deputy Political Editor tweeted bit.ly/3laNa16 on Friday.

The announcement is expected in the Integrated Review on Tuesday, in change of direction on non-proliferation, according to the tweet.

UK has around 180 warheads stockpiled, the tweet added.