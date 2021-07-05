UK new car sales rise in June compared to difficult 2020

FILE PHOTO: A lorry with car carrier trailer leaves the Honda car plant in Swindon, Britain, February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - British new car registrations rose by an annual 28% in June compared to the same month last year, when some dealerships were closed for much of the month due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A total of 186,128 new cars were registered, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which said the level remained down on the 10-year average for June.

In 2020, dealerships reopened their doors to customers on June 1 in England, June 8 in Northern Ireland, June 22 in Wales and June 29 in Scotland.

A lack of semi-conductor chips was also affecting volumes, the SMMT said.