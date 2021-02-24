UK expands "levelling-up fund" to cover Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay is seen outside 10 Downing Street London, Britain, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry said on Wednesday it would expand regional funding for economic growth so that it now included Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The “levelling-up fund” will be increased to 4.8 billion pounds ($6.76 billion) from 4 billion pounds previously, the finance ministry said in a statement.

“By extending the levelling-up fund to be UK-wide, we are ensuring that no community in the United Kingdom is left behind,” deputy finance minister Steve Barclay said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7096 pounds)