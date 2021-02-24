UK expands "levelling-up fund" to cover Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry said on Wednesday it would expand regional funding for economic growth so that it now included Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The “levelling-up fund” will be increased to 4.8 billion pounds ($6.76 billion) from 4 billion pounds previously, the finance ministry said in a statement.
“By extending the levelling-up fund to be UK-wide, we are ensuring that no community in the United Kingdom is left behind,” deputy finance minister Steve Barclay said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7096 pounds)
Reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg, editing by Elizabeth Piper
