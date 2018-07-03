FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
July 3, 2018 / 11:54 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Hammond says 'urgent' progress needed on Brexit stance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British government ministers recognise that there is an urgent need to set out more details of the trading and customs relationship they want with the European Union after Brexit, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond delivers a speech at the Annual Mansion House dinner in London, Britain, June 21 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“On Friday the cabinet will meet to set out our way forward in our negotiations with the European Union. We recognise that this is now urgent and that we need to make progress,” Hammond told parliament during a regular question and answer session.

Prime Minister Theresa May is due to gather senior ministers on Friday to hammer out disagreements over customs plans, less than nine months before the country is scheduled to leave the EU.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.