UK

UK house price inflation sped up to 10% in May - ONS

LONDON (Reuters) - British house price inflation gathered more speed in May when prices rose by 10.0% from the same month in 2020, accelerating from April’s 9.6% annual gain, official data showed on Wednesday.

London continued to be the region with the lowest annual growth - up 5.2% - for the sixth consecutive month.

Britain’s housing market has seen a surge in demand since the coronavirus pandemic struck as many people look for bigger properties away from city centres because they are working more from home.

A tax break for home-buyers, which is being phased out by September, has also stoked demand.

