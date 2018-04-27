Sterling slumps after GDP data dashes rate hike expectations

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling slumped to a two-month low against the dollar on Friday after Britain’s economy slowed far more than expected in the first quarter of 2018, slashing expectations the Bank of England will raise interest rates in May.

A British Pound Sterling note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

The pound GBP=D3 fell as low as $1.3756 against the dollar, weaker by more than one percent, after data showed Britain's economy grew at its weakest pace since the fourth quarter of 2012. Against the euro, the pound dropped as much as one percent to 87.85 pence EURGBP=D3.

The scale of the economic slowdown may unsettle the Bank of England, which meets next week to consider whether to raise rates for only the second time since the 2008 financial crisis.

Market expectations of a rate hike in May tumbled to 20 percent from around 50 percent before the GDP data. The market is now pricing in less than one 25-basis-point rate move this year, instead of the two increases expected a fortnight ago.

“This pushes the hike back to August at the earliest and more likely November,” said Jake Trask, a currencies analyst at OFX. “Sterling will be subdued for a while below the $1.40 level.”

The slide marks a major reversal for the pound, which had been among the best performing major currencies in 2018. Just last week, expectations of higher rates lifted it to its highest level since the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

The GDP figures suggest corporate and consumer spending has been hit harder than expected by a year of high inflation and uncertainty about Britain’s prospects after it leaves the European Union in March 2019.

Heavy snow in late February and early March were partly to blame for the slowdown, but a fall in construction occurred mostly in January, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

“No amount of squabbling over how much of a factor the extreme weather was can mask one blunt truth – Britain’s economy is slowing badly,” David Lamb, head of dealing at FEXCO Corporate Payments, said in a note.

British government bond prices jumped after the data. The yield on rate-sensitive two-year gilts fell as low as 0.843 percent, its lowest since Tuesday.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE rallied, and was last up 0.8 percent, as investors bet than a weaker pound would boost export-oriented companies in the stock market.

At the start of April, economists thought the BoE would tighten policy to curb inflation, but even before Friday’s data, many were beginning to feel the BoE might be getting cold feet. Governor Mark Carney alluded to “mixed” data last week and the possibility of postponing any hike.

Sterling usually performs well in April thanks to dividend payments and accelerating capital inflows. But dashed hopes for higher rates have left it down 1.7 percent against the dollar this month.