TABLE-UK retail sales jump in February, driven by food, fuel and online retail

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on

British retail sales on Thursday. All figures are percentage changes unless otherwise stated.

(Numbers in brackets show originally reported figures)

RETAIL SALES VOLUME FEB JAN FORECAST

Monthly change 0.8 -0.2 (0.1) 0.4

Year-on-year change 1.5 1.5 (1.6) 1.3

3mth/3mth -0.4 0.0 (0.1)

Sales excl. fuel mm 0.6 -0.2 (0.1) 0.4

Sales excl. fuel yy 1.1 1.3 (1.5) 1.2

BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m

Predominantly food 1.1 -0.4 -0.5

Total pred non-food -0.8 0.1 0.0

Non-specialised -1.0 1.2 0.8

Textile,clothing,foot -0.6 -1.8 -1.6

Household goods 2.3 0.8 -3.2

Other stores -2.6 0.7 2.9

Non-store/repair 4.6 12.0 -2.6

Automotive fuel 2.5 5.3 1.1

FEB JAN

Value pct change from year ago 3.9 4.3 (4.4)

Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 4.2 4.4 (4.4)

Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago 2.5 2.8 (2.8)