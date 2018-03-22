FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 5:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-UK retail sales jump in February, driven by food, fuel and online retail

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on

British retail sales on Thursday. All figures are percentage changes unless otherwise stated.

(Numbers in brackets show originally reported figures)

RETAIL SALES VOLUME FEB JAN FORECAST

Monthly change 0.8 -0.2 (0.1) 0.4

Year-on-year change 1.5 1.5 (1.6) 1.3

3mth/3mth -0.4 0.0 (0.1)

Sales excl. fuel mm 0.6 -0.2 (0.1) 0.4

Sales excl. fuel yy 1.1 1.3 (1.5) 1.2

BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m

Predominantly food 1.1 -0.4 -0.5

Total pred non-food -0.8 0.1 0.0

Non-specialised -1.0 1.2 0.8

Textile,clothing,foot -0.6 -1.8 -1.6

Household goods 2.3 0.8 -3.2

Other stores -2.6 0.7 2.9

Non-store/repair 4.6 12.0 -2.6

Automotive fuel 2.5 5.3 1.1

FEB JAN

Value pct change from year ago 3.9 4.3 (4.4)

Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 4.2 4.4 (4.4)

Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago 2.5 2.8 (2.8)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
