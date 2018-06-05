FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 9:00 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Sterling jumps after better-than-expected UK services data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling jumped on Tuesday after a survey showed companies in Britain’s dominant services sector grew more quickly than expected in May after a winter slump in early 2018.

An English ten Pound note is seen in an illustration taken March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration

The IHS Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to a three-month high of 54.0 in May, better than a median forecast of 53.0 in a Reuters poll of economists and up from 52.8 in April.

The pound jumped from $1.3335 to $1.3378 after the data was published, and settled up half a percent on the day. It is headed for its biggest daily rise versus the dollar in seven weeks.

Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee

