March 19, 2020

Even before coronavirus, UK employers expected lowest pay rises since 2017

Empty restaurant tables are seen as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Employers in the United Kingdom expected employees’ pay to be subdued in 2020 even before the coronavirus outbreak put British businesses in jeopardy, a survey of private sector employers conducted in January and February showed.

The median annual pay rise offered to staff in the three months to February rose slightly to 2.3% from 2.1% in the three months to January, human resources data provider XpertHR said.

Employers in the private sector said they expected to make a median 2% pay award during 2020 - the lowest pay rises since 2017.

“Current events across the globe can only serve to worsen what was already a fairly subdued picture of pay awards for the coming year,” said Sheila Attwood, XpertHR pay and benefits editor.

On Tuesday, Britain announced a 330 billion-pound ($380 billion) lifeline of loan guarantees and a further 20 billion pounds in tax cuts, grants and other help for businesses facing the risk of collapse from the spread of coronavirus.

Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Stephen Addison

