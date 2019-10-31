Brexit
Conservatives hold 8-point lead over Labour in Daily Mail poll

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party holds around an 8-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a Survation poll conducted by Daily Mail.

According to the poll, support for the Conservative Party stands at 34% while Labour was at 26% and the pro-European Union Liberal Democrat Party at 19%. Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party was at 12%.

Johnson and Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn will begin election campaigning on Thursday ahead of the Dec. 12 parliamentary election.

