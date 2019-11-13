No Scottish referendum in first term if Labour wins - Corbyn

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives to visit Heart of Scotstoun Community Centre as part of his general election campaign in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) - A Labour government would not grant a referendum on Scottish independence in the first term if it is elected, leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday.

Scottish nationalists led by Nicola Sturgeon have suggested they could support a “progressive alliance” with Labour in the event of a hung parliament at the Dec. 12 election, in return for a second independence vote.

“No referendum in the first term of a Labour government because I think we need to concentrate completely on investment across Scotland,” Corbyn told reporters.

Scottish voters opposed independence in a 2014 plebiscite but then backed remaining in the European Union in 2016, which the Scottish National Party has used to try and boost support for secession.