Labour Party candidate says leader Corbyn must quit

LONDON (Reuters) - Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn must quit, party candidate Gareth Snell said on Friday, conceding that he expected to lose his parliamentary seat in Stoke-on-Trent - a city once regarded as a Labour stronghold.

Snell said a combination of the perception that Labour was blocking Britain’s exit from the European Union, and some voters dislike of Corbyn meant he expected to lose the Stoke-on-Trent Central seat.

Asked if it was time for Corbyn and his finance chief John McDonnell to go, Snell replied: “Yes”.

Stoke was hard hit by 1980s closures of heavy industry and coal mines but remains renowned for its porcelains, bone china and ceramics and Labour has represented Snell’s Stoke-on-Trent Central seat since the constituency was created in 1950.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party looks set for a resounding victory in Britain’s election, allowing him to deliver Brexit on Jan. 31 in what would be the country’s most significant geopolitical move for 70 years.