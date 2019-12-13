UK election: Conservatives make a net gain of 47 seats

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have made a net gain of 47 seats in Britain’s national election with just two seats left to declare.

Here is a list of the Conservative party’s gains and losses.

CONSERVATIVE GAINS: 57

From Labour:

Blyth Valley, Darlington, Peterborough, Wrexham, Vale of Clwyd, Workington, Leigh, Stockton South, Clwyd South, Blackpool South, Scunthorpe, Redcar, Burnley, Ipswich, West Bromwich West, Hyndburn, Ynys Mon, Bishop Auckland, Wolverhampton South West, Gedling, West Bromwich East, High Peak, Barrow and Furness, Stroud, Bridgend, Wolverhampton North East, Heywood & Middleton, Rother Valley, Delyn, Don Valley, Sedgefield, Great Grimsby, Bassetlaw, Wakefield, Dudley North, Bury South, Penistone and Stocksbridge, Bolton North East, Lincoln, Durham North West, Ashfield, Birmingham Northfield, Kensington, Crewe & Nantwich, Warrington South, Stoke-on-Trent Central, Stoke-on-Trent North, Derby North, Bolsover, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Keighley, Bury North, Dewsbury, Colne Valley.

From Lib Dems:

Eastbourne

North Norfolk

Carshalton & Wallington

CONSERVATIVE LOSSES: 10

To Labour:

Putney

To SNP:

Angus

Ochil & South Perthshire

Renfrewshire East

Stirling

Aberdeen South

Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock

Gordon

To Lib Dems:

Richmond Park

St Albans

Other seats changing hands (excluding N Ireland):

SNP gain from Labour:

Rutherglen & Hamilton West

East Lothian

Midlothian

Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill

Glasgow North East

Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath

SNP gain from Lib Dem

Staff members count votes at a counting centre during Britain's general election, Bath, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ian Walton

East Dunbartonshire

Lib Dem gain from SNP

North East Fife