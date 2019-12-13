UK election: Conservatives make net gain of 31 seats so far

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have made a net gain of 31 seats so far.
Here is a list of the Conservative party’s gains and losses.
CONSERVATIVE GAINS - 38
From Labour:
Blyth Valley, Darlington, Peterborough, Wrexham, Vale of Clwyd, Workington, Leigh, Stockton South, Clwyd South, Blackpool South, Scunthorpe, Redcar, Burnley, Ipswich, West Bromwich West, Hyndburn, Ynys Mon, Bishop Auckland, Wolverhampton South West, Gedling, West Bromwich East, High Peak, Stroud, Bridgend, Wolverhampton North East, Heywood & Middleton, Rother Valley, Delyn, Don Valley, Sedgefield, Great Grimsby, Bassetlaw, Wakefield, Dudley North, Bury South, Penistone and Stocksbridge.
From Lib Dems:
Eastbourne
North Norfolk
CONSERVATIVE LOSSES - 7
To Labour:
Putney
To SNP:
Angus
Ochil & South Perthshire
Renfrewshire East
Stirling
Aberdeen South
To Lib Dems:
Richmond Park
Other seats changing hands:
SNP gain from Labour:
Rutherglen & Hamilton West
East Lothian
Midlothian
Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill
Lib Dem from SNP
North East Fife
Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge