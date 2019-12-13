UK election: Conservatives make net gain of 46 seats so far

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have made a net gain of 46 seats so far.
Here is a list of the Conservative party’s gains and losses.
From Labour:
Blyth Valley, Darlington, Peterborough, Wrexham, Vale of Clwyd, Workington, Leigh, Stockton South, Clwyd South, Blackpool South, Scunthorpe, Redcar, Burnley, Ipswich, West Bromwich West, Hyndburn, Ynys Mon, Bishop Auckland, Wolverhampton South West, Gedling, West Bromwich East, High Peak, Barrow and Furness, Stroud, Bridgend, Wolverhampton North East, Heywood & Middleton, Rother Valley, Delyn, Don Valley, Sedgefield, Great Grimsby, Bassetlaw, Wakefield, Dudley North, Bury South, Penistone and Stocksbridge, Bolton North East, Lincoln, Durham North West, Ashfield, Birmingham Northfield, Kensington, Crewe & Nantwich, Warrington South, Stoke-on-Trent Central, Stoke-on-Trent North, Derby North, Bolsover, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Keighley, Bury North, Dewsbury.
From Lib Dems:
Eastbourne
North Norfolk
Carshalton & Wallington
To Labour:
Putney
To SNP:
Angus
Ochil & South Perthshire
Renfrewshire East
Stirling
Aberdeen South
Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock
Gordon
To Lib Dems:
Richmond Park
St Albans
Other seats changing hands:
SNP gain from Labour:
Rutherglen & Hamilton West
East Lothian
Midlothian
Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill
Glasgow North East
Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath
SNP gain from Lib Dem
East Dunbartonshire
Lib Dem gain from SNP
North East Fife
Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge