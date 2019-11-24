Johnson to get Brexit done and unleash 'tidal wave' of investment

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the Conservative party's manifesto launch in Telford, Britain November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

TELFORD, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Sunday to get Brexit done to restore business confidence and unleash what he said would be a tidal wave of investment.

“Get Brexit done,” Johnson said at the launch of his Conservative Party election manifesto. He said that leaving the EU would restore confidence for businesses and voters.

“Get Brexit done and we shall see a pent up tidal wave of investment into this country. Get Brexit done and we can focus our hearts and our minds on the priorities of the British people.”