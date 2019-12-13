Brexit
UK's Johnson and Varadkar vow to help restore Northern Irish government

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet in Thornton Manor, Cheshire, Britain October 10, 2019. Noel Mullen/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ireland’s Leo Varadkar vowed to work together to restore the power sharing government in Northern Ireland on Friday.

In a phone call, Johnson’s office said the prime minister had told Varadkar that his minister for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith, would dedicate himself to a talks process to ensure the devolved institutions were restored.

Johnson is expected to change some members of his Cabinet after winning a resounding victory in the election, but his statement indicated that Smith would remain in position. In a separate statement Varadkar pledged to work with the Northern Irish parties.

