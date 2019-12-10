Brexit
December 10, 2019 / 4:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

PM Johnson: Cannot see Brexit delivered without Conservative majority

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the workers as he visits a JCB factory during his general election campaign in Uttoxeter, Britain, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

UTTOXETER, England (Reuters) - Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he could not see how Brexit will be delivered if his Conservative Party do not win a majority in parliament at a Dec. 12 election.

“We’ve just got to get Brexit done, and you’re asking me to contemplate something pretty appalling in my view,” Johnson said during a campaign visit when asked his ‘plan B’ for Brexit was if he fell short of a majority.

“I don’t see any alternative but a working majority to deliver it.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

