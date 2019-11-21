Corbyn vows to give Britain a pay rise through taxing the rich

Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn gestures at the launch of the party manifesto in Birmingham, Britain November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will fund a pay rise for workers and upgrades to national infrastructure by taxing the rich, party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday as he unveiled the party’s Dec 12. election manifesto.

Corbyn said the manifesto was the most radical and ambitious plan to transform Britain’s economy in decades.

“I accept the opposition of the billionaires because we will make those at the top pay their fair share of tax to help fund world class public services for you – that’s real change,” Corbyn said.

“We will give Britain a pay rise starting with a real living wage of at least 10 pounds an hour.”