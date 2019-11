Leader of Britain's Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson speaks at the launch event for the party's general election campaign in London, Britain November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s pro-EU Liberal Democrats will not help Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn become prime minister after next month’s election, leader Jo Swinson said on Tuesday.

“I am absolutely, categorically ruling out Liberal Democrat votes putting Jeremy Corbyn into No. 10,” she said at her campaign launch in London.