Moody's - Brexit uncertainty unlikely to lift for long, despite UK election

LONDON (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency Moody’s said on Friday that Brexit uncertainty was likely to return despite British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s comprehensive victory in Thursday’s national election.

“Today’s result of a Conservative majority means that Brexit is likely to occur quite quickly,” Sarah Carlson, Moody’s lead UK sovereign analyst, said.

“However, Brexit-related uncertainty is unlikely to abate for more than a few months, given the relatively short transition period to which the Prime Minister is currently committed.”