DUP concede deputy leader Dodds has lost in UK parliament

BELFAST (Reuters) - The Democratic Unionist Party conceded that its deputy leader, Nigel Dodds, had lost his seat in the British parliament on Friday as counting in his Belfast constituency came to a close.

The result meant that Northern Ireland looked set to elect more Irish nationalists to Britain’s parliament than pro-British unionists for the first time since the partition of Ireland in 1921.

“I am very disappointed, not just for North Belfast, but for Northern Ireland that they’re losing such a great advocate in Nigel Dodds,” DUP leader Arlene Foster told reporters as she arrived at the count centre alongside her deputy leader.