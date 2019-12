Liberal Democrats candidate Jo Swinson speaks after losing her seat in East Dunbartonshire constituency, at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Bishopbriggs, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s pro-European Union Liberal Democrats lost her parliamentary seat to the Scottish National Party on Friday.

Jo Swinson, who only became the party’s leader in July, had campaigned to overturn Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the EU. She lost the seat by just 149 votes.