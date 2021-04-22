Decarbonisation promises massive economic opportunity, UK minister says

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - The drive to cut climate emissions promises a massive economic opportunity as people and businesses change their behaviours, British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday.

“I see a massive economic opportunity from decarbonisation,” he told Times Radio. “People are hugely interested in investing in the UK,” he said, citing international investment in wind turbines.

“There are enormous economic opportunities, there are challenges in terms of people changing their lifestyle but that is happening already without government legislation, the number of people who are vegans, who are reducing their meat intake is going up all the time. There is a lot of societal change.”