May to have regular meeting with head of Conservative 1922 group - spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at church, as Brexit turmoil continues, in Sonning, Britain, May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet the chairman of the influential Conservative 1922 committee on Tuesday for a regular meeting, a spokesman for the prime minister said.

The spokesman would not disclose the content of the meeting, but the committee, which groups Conservative lawmakers, agreed last month to demand a clear timetable for May’s departure. May had offered to step down if her Brexit deal was approved.