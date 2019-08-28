Brexit
August 28, 2019 / 9:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Labour's Abbott says Johnson aiming for a coup against parliament

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Labour Party MP Diane Abbott speaks during a rally against U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to limit lawmakers’ opportunity to derail his Brexit plans represents a coup against parliament, Labour home affairs spokeswoman Diane Abbott said on Wednesday.

Johnson will announce his new legislative agenda on Oct. 14 in a move that will effectively shut parliament from mid-September and reduce the parliamentary time in which lawmakers could try and block a no-deal Brexit - his boldest move yet in the push to take the country out of the European Union on Oct. 31.

“Boris Johnson is aiming for a coup against parliament. Against you the voters and your political representatives. For a disastrous No Deal,” Abbott said in a tweet.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below