November 20, 2017 / 5:59 PM / in 11 minutes

Frankfurt out of race for EBA, Dublin leads Paris - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Dublin and Paris went into a runoff on Monday to host the European Banking Authority after Britain leaves the EU, diplomatic sources said after second round in which Frankfurt was eliminated.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives at a conference on the "The future of the EU" at the Centre for European Reform in Brussels, Belgium November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

One source said Dublin was only one vote short of a 14-country majority. Ireland has, among other arguments, secured something of a sympathy vote from fellow governments who concede that it will be the hardest hit of the 27 by Brexit.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Alastair Macdonald, Peter Maushagen; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
