BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Milan came out in the lead after the first round of a European Union vote on Monday to pick the new host for the London-based European Medicines Agencys (EMA), three diplomatic sources said.

Duomo's Cathedral and the Vittorio Emanuele gallery are seen downtown Milan, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Amsterdam and Copenhagen followed, the sources said, and Bratislava came in fourth.