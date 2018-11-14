PM May's office "bullish" on DUP Brexit backing - Sky

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 14, 2018.REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s office is “bullish” that the Northern Irish DUP party that supports her minority government will fall into line and vote to back her Brexit divorce deal, a Sky political reporter said on Wednesday.

“Sources tell me No10 ‘bullish’ about DUP and believe they’ll fall into line on this when they see final terms. Cabinet source said they expect agreement later even though there are concerns,” Kate McCann said on Twitter.