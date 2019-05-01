UK government and Labour share jobs aims in Brexit customs talks - May

FILE PHOTO: Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray demonstrates outside Labour Party's headquarters, as they hold their National Executive Committee meeting, in London, Britain April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Conservative government and the Labour Party, which are engaged in ongoing Brexit talks, share similar aims over future customs arrangements with the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

“I think actually we are trying to achieve, in this area, something very similar, which is ensuring that we protect jobs,” May told committee of senior parliamentary lawmakers.