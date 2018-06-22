FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 10:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK confident of good Brexit deal after Airbus concern - May's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is confident of getting a good trade agreement with the European Union when it leaves the bloc which will include the aerospace sector, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said after Airbus warned of the impact of a no-deal withdrawal.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a press conference with Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Airbus said late on Thursday that leaving the EU without a deal in place would force it to reconsider its long-term position and put thousands of British jobs at risk.

“We are confident that we are going to get a good deal, one that ensures that trade is as free and frictionless as possible, including for the aerospace sector,” May’s spokeswoman said on Friday.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison

