Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion

BERLIN (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) will not move its existing activities out of Britain when the country leaves the European Union but could forgo basing new projects there, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders attends Airbus annual press conference on the 2017 financial results in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

“I do not see that we kind of pick up and move somewhere else. But of course for future activities, future production, future development, that is open for discussion,” Tom Enders said in an interview on the sidelines of the Berlin Aviation Summit.

Airbus employs 15,000 in Britain where it makes all the wings for its commercial aircraft.