IATA boss says limiting Brexit consequences important for airlines

A passenger plane flies towards Heathrow airport at dawn in London, Britain, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

GENEVA (Reuters) - A leadership challenge to British Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Wednesday could be good news for airlines if it leads to Brexit being delayed or cancelled, the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

“Brexit is not good news for this industry. We have always said that. So whatever would limit the Brexit consequences is good news for the aviation industry. We cannot be viewed as a strong supporter of closing borders and trade protectionism and being taken apart from globalisation,” IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said.

May, who faces a vote of no confidence in her leadership of the Conservative Party on Wednesday, said any new leader would have to extend or cancel the March 29 deadline for Britain’s exit from the European Union. [nL9N1WY00K]