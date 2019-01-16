EU should give UK more time for Brexit - Germany economy minister

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier arrives for a news conference of German Chancellor Angela Merkel following the Hesse state election in Berlin, Germany, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union should allow Britain to extend the formal exit process from the European Union to allow the country more time to decide how it wants to leave the bloc, Germany’s economy minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a resounding defeat on her Brexit plan in parliament on Tuesday. Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29.

“The European Union should allow for additional time in order to achieve a clear position by the British parliament and people,” Altmaier told BBC radio. “Personally, I would see this as a reasonable request.”