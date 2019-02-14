Anna Soubry pulls Brexit proposal on no-deal impact

British lawmaker Anna Soubry speaks during an event outside the Houses of Parliament, ahead of a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Pro-EU Conservative lawmaker Anna Soubry said on Thursday she would withdraw a proposal due to be voted on in parliament which called on the government to publish its analysis of the impact of a no-deal Brexit on business and trade.

Before the votes were due to begin, Soubry said she would not press her amendment, which was expected to garner support among many lawmakers, and instead seek further talks with the government.