FILE PHOTO: European Union and British flags flutter in front of a chancellery ahead of a visit of British Prime Minister Theresa May in Berlin, Germany, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government defeated an attempt by the main opposition Labour Party on Monday to block a bill that ministers have acknowledged would breach parts of a divorce deal signed with the European Union earlier this year.

Labour had attempted to challenge the bill in an early vote, but lost by 213 votes to 349.