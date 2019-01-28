Eurosceptic lawmaker Rees-Mogg expects UK government to set out Brexit position in amendment

British Conservative Party Member of Parliament Jacob Rees-Mogg leaves the Cabinet office, in London, Britain January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prominent pro-Brexit Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Monday he expected the government would set out its position on changes it plans to seek to its Brexit deal ahead of a debate in parliament on Tuesday.

MPs will on Tuesday debate and vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s next steps, after the overwhelming rejection of her Brexit plan earlier this month, and have been proposing “amendments” seeking to shape the future direction of Brexit.

May has said she wants to secure concessions relating to arrangements regarding the Northern Irish border in order to win support for her deal, and Rees-Mogg said he thought the government would put forward its own amendment with more details.