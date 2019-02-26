Likely no vote on plan to give UK parliament control of Brexit process - MP

LONDON (Reuters) - One of the authors of a plan to give parliament control of the Brexit process, Conservative lawmaker Oliver Letwin, said the plan would not be voted upon on Wednesday provided ministers confirmed earlier government promises.

Letwin said amendments needed for the plan had been submitted but would not be ‘moved’, or pushed to a vote, if ministers confirm during Wednesday’s debate the contents of an earlier statement by Prime Minister Theresa May.

May on Tuesday offered members of parliament the chance to vote in two weeks for a potentially disorderly no-deal Brexit or to delay Britain’s exit from the European Union if her attempt to ratify a divorce agreement fails.