May considering Northern Irish backstop amendment - ITV reporter

Billboards are viewed from inside a disused customs hut on the border in Carrickcarnon, Northern Ireland, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May is discussing an amendment to her Brexit deal which would mean the government would need parliament’s backing before it can enter into the Northern Irish backstop, in an effort to win more support for it, an ITV reporter said.

The backstop agreement to prevent the return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland is one of the aspects of May’s deal that pro-Brexit lawmakers and her nominal allies in the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party find most difficult to support.

ITV reporter Paul Brand said on twitter on Wednesday he understood May was discussing “a ‘parliamentary lock’ on the backstop, meaning it cannot be entered into without consent of MPs.” She was “hoping this concession can win over backbenchers (lawmakers),” he added.