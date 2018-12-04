UK government loses vote giving parliament more power over Brexit process

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators protest against Brexit outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government lost a vote in parliament on Tuesday that could force it to give parliament an increased say over the Brexit process if Prime Minister Theresa May’s current exit deal is rejected by MPs.

The government lost by 321 votes to 299 on an amendment put forward by a member of May’s own Conservative Party.

The defeat could neuter the threat May has been using to persuade MPs to back her deal: that if they don’t, Britain could leave the block without any deal.