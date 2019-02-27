UK government will recommit to May's Brexit votes pledge - report

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament, London, Britain, February 27, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s government will on Wednesday formalise its promise to offer a vote on delaying Brexit by supporting a change to the wording of a motion being debated in parliament, the Daily Mail’s political editor said on Twitter.

Proposed by opposition Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper, the amendment notes May’s commitment to hold a vote on her revised Brexit deal by March 12, and if parliament rejects both this deal and the idea of leaving without a deal, to give members of parliament a vote on March 14 on whether to delay Brexit.

Voting is expected from 1900 GMT.