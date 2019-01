Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a debate on her Brexit 'plan B' in Parliament, in London, Britain, January 29, 2019. UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers voted 327 to 296 on Tuesday against a proposal which called for parliament to consider alternative options to prevent Britain leaving the European Union without a deal.

The proposal, put forward by the opposition Labour Party, was opposed by Prime Minister Theresa May.