Britain's Normanton MP Yvette Cooper appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain January 27, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers voted on Tuesday against a proposal which could have given parliament the power to delay Brexit - a victory for Prime Minister Theresa May who opposed the plan.

Lawmakers voted 321 to 298 against the proposal put forward by Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper.