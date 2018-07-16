May accepts amendments by pro-Brexit MPs on customs law - spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will accept four changes to its customs legislation proposed by eurosceptics within her party on a law designed to create a functioning and independent customs policy, her spokesman said on Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May speaks at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain July 16, 2018. Matt Cardy/Pool via REUTERS

“We will be accepting those four amendments,” the spokesman told reporters. “We accepted them because we believe that they are consistent with the White Paper we published last week.”