UK Conservative lawmaker no longer backing her own no-deal amendment

LONDON (Reuters) - A British lawmaker who had proposed a vote to rule out a no-deal Brexit in any scenario is no longer backing the amendment, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Conservative lawmaker Caroline Spelman had put forward Amendment A, supported by lawmakers from several parties, which seeks to rule out a no-deal exit under any scenario. That goes further than the government’s own wording, which notes that parliament does not want to leave without a deal on March 29.

The BBC reported that Spelman would no longer back her move, after the government said it would not allow a free vote on the proposal. However, another signatory to the amendment could still force a vote on it.